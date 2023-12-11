Potter County using recovery funds for detention center booking room remodel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County approved $1.9 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to remodel the detention center booking room.

“The Sheriff’s Office came to the ARPA Committee and asked for funds to remodel their booking room, which will help with the flow of inmates coming into the facility and out of the facility,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner for Precinct Three.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a trillion dollar federal and economic aid package designed to address the impact of COVID-19. Part of ARPA includes State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that can be used to build critical infrastructure.

“Basically what we are going to do is turn this into our room where our inmates actually come in. There will be a body scanner that they will have to walk through just to make sure nothing gets into our jail,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Three mental health holding rooms and an updated booking room area will also be included in the remodel.

The goal is to have a more streamlined process to bring inmates into the detention center.

“Just to kind of make things flow a little better and a little more efficient, but also with the added protection that those three rooms, what we call violent rooms,” said Sheriff Thomas.

There is no timeline on completion of the remodel. Sheriff Thomas says things will operate as normal until renovations begin and adjust as needed.

