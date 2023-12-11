Potter County Fire & Rescue Department to receive new equipment, station renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nearly $2 million was approved for new equipment and station renovations by Potter County Commissioners.

These enhancements aim to boost the efficiency of the fire department, ensuring improved public safety for the community.

Equipment prices are projected to rise in the coming year, so acquiring new equipment now is a more favorable option for the fire department.

“All of the equipment and the renovations are funded by the County Assistance District. Basically what this does is it allows us to make improvements to the fire department without having to increase property tax values throughout the county,” said Richard Lake, fire chief, Potter County Fire & Rescue.

In regards to the renovation of station #6, the fire department seeks to establish an improved and more functional space with a $595,000 investment.

“The station is part of an improvement program that we have. Instead of trying to build all new stations we’ve been going out and renovating the ones that are in good shape trying to make them more livable and more useable, give them more ability to stay there for extended periods of time,” said Lake.

The significant investment of new equipment and renovations reflects the fire department’s dedication to providing a better-equipped environment and reinforcing their commitment to enhancing service and safety for the community.

