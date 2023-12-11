Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County Fire & Rescue Department to receive new equipment, station renovations

By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nearly $2 million was approved for new equipment and station renovations by Potter County Commissioners.

These enhancements aim to boost the efficiency of the fire department, ensuring improved public safety for the community.

Equipment prices are projected to rise in the coming year, so acquiring new equipment now is a more favorable option for the fire department.

“All of the equipment and the renovations are funded by the County Assistance District. Basically what this does is it allows us to make improvements to the fire department without having to increase property tax values throughout the county,” said Richard Lake, fire chief, Potter County Fire & Rescue.

In regards to the renovation of station #6, the fire department seeks to establish an improved and more functional space with a $595,000 investment.

“The station is part of an improvement program that we have. Instead of trying to build all new stations we’ve been going out and renovating the ones that are in good shape trying to make them more livable and more useable, give them more ability to stay there for extended periods of time,” said Lake.

The significant investment of new equipment and renovations reflects the fire department’s dedication to providing a better-equipped environment and reinforcing their commitment to enhancing service and safety for the community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new barbecue place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

Potter County approved $1.9 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to remodel the...
Potter County using recovery funds for detention center booking room remodel
“Willow Kate,” a therapy dog who made her way onto the WTAMU campus this fall, has completed...
‘It’s real, we feel it’: WTAMU companion animal program receives positive feedback in first semester
Together We Can 2023
Thank you! Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive surpasses goal
Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by the...
Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase