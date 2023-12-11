Pleasant Today, Wet End to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine today with highs topping out in the upper 50′s. Tomorrow will be more overcast ahead of our next system. Rain moves in late Tuesday night/early Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be mainly rain, while Thursday has a possibility of a changeover to snow, especially toward the northwest. The chance for precipitation looks to stick around for Friday as well, before we see a relatively dry weekend.

