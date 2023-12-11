Pleasant Today, Damp Later?

As you’re kicking off a new work-week, we’ll see partly sunny skies today, and pleasant temperatures! Highs around the region today will be in the 50°s and 60°s around the region, with light southeasterly winds. Looking ahead to overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a low pressure system is looking to track into the region, possibly bringing very wet conditions with it. Right now, we could see solid rain chances for the second half of the work week, with perhaps some snow mixed in as well! Check back often for updates!

