Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pleasant Today, Damp Later?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As you’re kicking off a new work-week, we’ll see partly sunny skies today, and pleasant temperatures! Highs around the region today will be in the 50°s and 60°s around the region, with light southeasterly winds. Looking ahead to overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a low pressure system is looking to track into the region, possibly bringing very wet conditions with it. Right now, we could see solid rain chances for the second half of the work week, with perhaps some snow mixed in as well! Check back often for updates!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with...
11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says
Lady Buffs heading to national championship game as they seek to repeat as champions.
West Texas A&M Lady Buffs heading back to national championship after all-time classic against Tampa

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Pleasant Today and Tomorrow
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Quieter Stretch of Weather
Saturday Outlook with Tanner