Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI machine. The patient’s concealed handgun was attracted to the device’s magnetic field and fired a single shot.(jarmoluk/pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 57-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks after she brought a concealed handgun into an MRI machine, according to an FDA report.

The report does not disclose where the incident occurred but said it happened back in June.

According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI machine. The patient’s concealed handgun was attracted to the device’s magnetic field and fired a single shot.

The bullet struck the patient in the buttocks, and she was quickly tended to by medical staff on site.

A doctor described the patient’s entry and exit wounds as “very small and superficial,” the FDA report said, but she was still taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The woman told hospital staff that she was “OK and healing well.”

Health care workers said prior to entering the MRI machine, the patient had been asked if she had any forbidden items on her, including firearms, as part of a standard screening procedure. They said she answered “no” to all screening questions.

According to the FDA report, GE Healthcare, which makes the MRI device, is investigating further.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new barbeque place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon.
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-story Bronx apartment building collapses
FILE - Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023,...
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson is launching his own streaming network with interviews and commentary
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted