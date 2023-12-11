New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new barbeque place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town.

Nine Line BBQ

Nine Line BBQ on Hillside and Bell started as a hobby cooking in the owners’ backyard.

The business offers ribs, brisket, pulled pork, turkey and smoked macaroni and cheese.

Nine Line makes Texas BBQ with a twist from the traditional salt, pepper and garlic.

The name ‘Nine Line’ is the medical evacuation request from combat.

“Myself and my wife are both veterans,” said John Blanda, owner and pit master, of Nine Line BBQ. “It’s kind of close to our hearts on the Nine Line part. We just want to do something to give back and I think the name and what we represent here kind of ties it all together.”

9th Inning Brews and Bites

9th Inning Brews and Bites is open on Soncy Road.

It’s a family-friendly restaurant with a sports bar environment and has 57 TVs.

They offer deep-fried deviled eggs, chicken fried steak, macaroni and cheese bowls and fried mashed potato balls.

They say they are very involved in local sports by giving away Wranglers tickets and have plans to stream local teams at away games.

“Amarillo has some amazing teams. The Sod Poodles just did what they did this season. The Wranglers made it to the championship last year,” said Camron Munger, owner of 9th Inning Brews and Bites. “We have some amazing sports teams in Amarillo and it’s neat that the kids can come out and see it.”

