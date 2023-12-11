‘It’s so magical’: Children with medical needs get surprise plane ride to the North Pole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Dozens of children in Missouri diagnosed with medical conditions got the experience of a lifetime as they were taken to the North Pole in a mock flight.

Shadow Buddies Foundation teamed up with Delta Airlines to transform a terminal into a winter wonderland.

The one-of-a-kind flight left gate A16 at the Kansas City International Airport and “landed” at A20, taking a magical trip around the tarmac.

The winter wonderland, along with Santa Claus, was waiting for the 50 kids as they arrived at the North Pole.

The founder of Shadow Buddies, Marty Postlethwait, said it was a pure joy to organize the event.

“It’s so magical for so many families, especially during the holidays; it’s just a lot of stress when you are dealing with so many medical conditions, kids that have gone through chronic treatments,” Postlethwait told KCTV. “Our goal today was to help brighten the lives and bring a smile, not only to the kids who are going through a medical situation, but their family.”

Hannah Winter is one parent who got to experience the trip with her daughter, Florence. She said it was a blessing.

“We get to celebrate Christmas in a very special way,” Winter said. “It’s a lot having a child like this and wanting the best for her, wanting her to feel special, and not having a lot of opportunities.”

The flight also brought together a father, Michael Moffet, and his son, Ryan Moffett. The two were the plane’s pilots.

“I never thought we would be able to do something like this,” Ryan Moffett said.

As the two spread Christmas cheer everywhere, the two said it was their most memorable flight together.

“We just appreciate so much the effort that so many people made to make a difference in other people’s lives, and we’ll remember this forever,” Micheal Moffett said.

