Fritch resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize purchased in Amarillo

A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in...
A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in Amarillo. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Fritch resident claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket that was purchased in Amarillo.

The ticket was purchased at Chisum Travel Center located on FM 1912 in Amarillo.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Lady Buffs heading to national championship game as they seek to repeat as champions.
christmas lights generic
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
A new barbeque place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school
