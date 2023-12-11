Amarillo police: Possible robbery suspects arrested by Moore County deputies after chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say possible suspects from a home invasion robbery have been arrested by Moore County deputies after a chase.

Police say around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Amarillo officers were sent to the area of Redwood Street near Hamlet Elementary School Park in response to a home invasion robbery.

Officials say upon arrival, officers discovered several family members had been restrained and assaulted by three suspects who stole personal items from the home.

An additional family member arrived, prompting the suspects to run away.

Officials say another family chased the suspects north of town, and the suspects shot at the victim following them.

Officers contacted Moore County Sheriff deputies, who worked with Hartley County deputies to catch the suspects as they entered their jurisdictions.

Officials say deputies deployed stop sticks ahead of the suspects, causing their vehicle tires to deflate. The suspects were then arrested by Moore County deputies on on-view charges.

Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives have been assigned to investigate the home invasion robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as arrests are made in connection with the robbery.

