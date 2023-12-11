Amarillo Fire Department warns of fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is issuing a warning about the potential fire risk from lithium-ion batteries.

Officials say investigators determined the cause of a recent fire in Amarillo was from a malfunctioning solar battery charging generator.

“While solar generators offer a convenient, environmentally friendly way to stay powered during outages, its crucial to remember that they contain power lithium-ion batteries,” said Fire Chief Jason Mays. “Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite under certain conditions, posing a significant fire risk.”

According to an Amarillo Fire Department press release, products likely to contain lithium-ion batteries include:

E-Vehicles

Portable power storage devices

E-scooters

Power tools

E-Mowers and lawn equipment

Bluetooth headsets and headphones

Cell phones

Computer mouse

Digital cameras

E-Readers

Game controllers

Laptops

Smartwatches

Tablets

Officials say signs of lithium-ion battery failure include popping and hissing noises, bubbling or bulging areas around the product’s exterior, and white, wispy smoke.

Fire Investigator Captain Jon Heath says to be mindful of careless handling of batteries and battery packs. If a package is dropped or hit by another object, it may become mechanically unsafe.

“Newer devices are built with safety devices to determine when a battery is overcharged or charging rapidly, creating overheating issues within the device. These are designed to stop or slow the charge in a dangerous situation,” said Heath.

The Amarillo Fire Department urges the community to take precautions when using lithium-ion devices:

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully regarding charging, storage and disposal guidelines.

Never leave batteries unattended while charging.

Avoid extreme temperatures. Do not expose batteries to direct sunlight, heat sources or store them near flammable materials.

Do not overload batteries. Use only the recommended charging cables and adapters.

Watch for signs of damage. If a battery appears swollen, discolored or leaks, discontinue use immediately and dispose of it properly.

Have working smoke alarms and ensure everyone knows what sound the alarm makes.

“With the holidays approaching fast, many gifts containing lithium-ion batteries will be given. By taking these simple precautions and being aware of the potential risks, we can work together to help prevent future incidents that threaten lives and property — especially during what should be a safe and fun time of the year,” said Chief Mays.

