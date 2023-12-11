Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

36 Area Basketball Teams in the State Rankings

HS Hoops Madness
HS Hoops Madness(KCBD Staff)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) High School Basketball State Rankings are out today.

24 girls teams from our viewing area and 12 area boys teams are in the Top 25.

Girls6A: Frenship #21

5A: Monterey #8

Lubbock Cooper #22

4A: Levelland #5

Seminole #7

3A:  Slaton #12

Idalou #15

2A: New Home #5

Farwell #7

1A:  Valley #2,

Nazareth #3,

Borden County #8,

Hermleigh #10,

Whiteface #11,

Jayton #16,

Whitharral #20

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #9

3A: Lubbock Christian #12

A: Southcrest Christian #3,

All Saints #7,

Kingdom Prep #10

New Mexico: Clovis #2

Hobbs #7

Lovington #15

Boys6A: Frenship #20

4A: Estacado #13

3A: Shallowater #6

2A: New Home #6,

Floydada #7

1A: Jayton #2,

Nazareth #8,

Silverton #25

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #2

3A: Lubbock Christian #4

2A: All Saints #3

New Mexico: Clovis #19

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new barbeque place and where you can catch the next big game are both open in town. (Source:...
New in Amarillo: Nine Line BBQ and 9th Inning Brews and Bites bringing twists to traditions
The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
A Memphis High School senior has graduated college before she graduates high school.
Ruben on the Road: Memphis senior graduates college before high school

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Torrey Miller, Mike Roden and Tate Lombard
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Torrey Miller, Mike Roden and Tate Lombard
Palo Duro versus Randall
TPSN to Audio Stream the Palo Duro Boys’ Game at Randall on Tuesday
SPORTS DRIVE: Torrey Miller talks to us about her final season as a Lady Buff
SPORTS DRIVE: Torrey Miller talks to us about her final season as a Lady Buff
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden chats about the end of the high school football season
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden chats about the end of the high school football season
SPORTS DRIVE: Tate Lombard tells us about Canyon's start to the season
SPORTS DRIVE: Tate Lombard tells us about Canyon's start to the season