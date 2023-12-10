Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Texas A&M-Commerce after 28-point performance

Northern Colorado visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in the Bears' 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M-Commerce gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado is seventh in the Big Sky allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Texas A&M-Commerce's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Riley Abercrombie is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.
Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Lady Buffs heading to national championship game as they seek to repeat as champions.
West Texas A&M Lady Buffs heading back to national championship after all-time classic against Tampa
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

Charlton, Tsimbila lead Fordham over North Texas, 60-59
FILE - Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck runs with the ball during a football game...
Frank Wycheck, who threw the lateral in 'Music City Miracle,' dies at age of 52
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Houston puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio
Couisnard helps Oregon pull away for 71-49 victory over UTEP