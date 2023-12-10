Who's Hiring?
Pleasant Today and Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! While winds will be breezy again today, they will be more out of the southwest, so it won’t be as cold of a wind as we felt yesterday. This will equate to warmer highs, topping out in the mid 50′s. We’ll stay steady in the 50′s through Tuesday before a cutoff low approaches the area, giving us a very good chance for precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be mostly rain, while Thursday might be a rain/snow mix, or possibly all snow.

