KJ Thomas breaks record with humility and hard work

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday, November 28th in Randall’s basketball game against Amarillo High, Randall’s KJ Thomas only needed seven points to break the all-time leading scoring record at Randall High School. The previous record was set by Class of 2006 alumni Nathan Maxwell with 1,886 points.

Seven points came easily to Thomas in the first quarter, but that was not his goal for the evening.

“My main goal was beating Amarillo High,” Thomas said. “They beat us last year by 20, and we got to get them back. They were in our house this year, so we got to win the game.”

That humbleness is something that does not go unnoticed by his coaches and teammates.

“He is just a great kid,” Randall boy’s basketball head coach Leslie Broadhurst said. “He has great work ethic and high character. A guy that has total respect from our team.”

Walking through Randall’s doors as a young freshman, Thomas had set goals for himself that he wanted to check off during his time in black and sliver.

Thomas is quick to credit others about everything he has accomplished to this point.

“I mean it’s always been a dream, but like you said, coming in freshman year I probably would say I wouldn’t be here right now,” Thomas said. “With the teammates I’ve got and the coaches I’ve got, that is what made it possible.”

If you were to ask any athlete, success does not come easy. To get to the top, it takes a lot of hard work.

“It’s definitely hard work. I try to get up 500 shots a day, 500 makes,” Thomas said. “You’ve got to miss out on some stuff, but it’ll be all worth it in the end.”

“KJ is the most talented player we have ever had and he has earned it,” Coach Broadhurst said.

Thomas expressed that he would bit want to play for any other high school in the country.

“I mean it’s beyond basketball. They are a family first. They always have my back like I always have theirs and they always give me the confidence to do what I do,” Thomas said.

Thomas has committed to play Division I basketball at the University of Texas at El Paso. Upon his arrival in Fall of 2023, he said he wants to make an impact on that school like he feels he has at Randall.

“Definitely I want to go in there and have a winning impact, and be a leader right away,” Thomas said.

It is still early December, and a lot of basketball still left to be played for Thomas’ senior season.

This year, the Randall Raiders have one goal in mind, making it back to the Alamodome.

