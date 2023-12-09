West Texas A&M Lady Buffs heading back to national championship after all-time classic against Tampa

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are heading to the Division II volleyball national championship game after taking down #1 ranked Tampa in a thriller on Friday night.

The Lady Buffs took the advantage with a strong first set thanks to eight early kills from Torrey Miller.

After a close battle in the second set, which Tampa won 25-23, the Lady Buffs fell into a 2-1 hole as Tampa took the third set 25-19.

Then came the fourth set, which may arguably go down as one of the best sets ever played in Division II volleyball.

West Texas A&M trailed 23-18, with the team’s season in serious jeopardy.

That’s when senior star Torrey Miller took over with three big kills, part of a run that cut the lead to 24-22. Then, back-to-back service aces from Ainsley Malis tied things up at 24.

The two teams refused to lose as the set extended to a 34-34 tie. That’s when Carly Evetts and Kelsey Carpenter combined on a huge block to give the Lady Buffs the 35-34 edge, which was followed up by a kill from Emma Becker as West Texas A&M forced a winner-take-all fifth set.

In the fifth set, the Lady Buffs made more magic happen. Trailing 14-12, with the season once again one play away from coming to an end, Lady Buffs head coach Kendra Potts called a timeout.

Whatever the 2022 Division II Coach of the Year had to say to her team as motivation in that moment certainly seemed to work wonders. The Lady Buffs came out and rattled off four straight points to take the set 16-14 and move on to the national championship game for the second straight year.

Torrey Miller led the way for the Lady Buffs with 28 kills and 19 digs, while Emma Becker added 16 kills in the victory.

The Lady Buffs will play Cal State - LA on Saturday for the national championship. The Golden Eagles come into the match with a record of 23-10 after beating #2 ranked Missouri - St. Louis in a sweep on Friday evening.

