A Quieter Stretch of Weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! We started off the day with a few snow showers in parts of the region, which has long since cleared out, giving way to clear skies for the rest of this evening and night. Lows will likely dip into the upper teens and low to mid 20′s. Tomorrow won’t be quite as chilly as what we saw today, with highs in the mid 50′s. The same temperatures will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, before we see a change in our weather pattern starting Wednesday. Confidence is pretty high for a noticeable rain event Wednesday and Thursday. What’s still unknown is whether or not any snow will try and sneak into the equation. Stay tuned for updates.

