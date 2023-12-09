Pampa Police arrest man on child pornography charges

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Police Department says a man has been arrested for child pornography.

On Friday, the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation to possible possession of child pornography.

The investigation led to a search warrant at an address in Pampa.

It was served, and items were seized as evidence in this case.

Police say further investigation of those items led to the arrest of 37-year-old Luke Andrew Dyer.

According to police, he was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Child Pornography greater than or equal to 50 Visual Depictions or Video, a first degree felony.

Dyer was taken to the Gray County Jail.

