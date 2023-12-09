Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canadian falls short in state semifinal matchup with Gunter

Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.
Canadian head coach Andy Cavalier on the sidelines during the team's loss to Gunter.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - The #2 Canadian Wildcats fell to the #1 Gunter Tigers on Friday night, 38-17.

It was a strong start for the Wildcats, going up 7-0 thanks to the senior duo of Camren Cavalier and Preston Neumeier. The two connected on a 42-yard touchdown to take the early lead in the first quarter.

Gunter matched the score, and the Wildcats responded with a field goal from Emiliano Hernandez to take the lead back at 10-7.

That’s when Gunter took control.

The Tigers scored 28 unanswered on the back of some impressive play from Walker Overman, who punched in all four of those touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in route to a 35-10 lead.

The Wildcats were able to add another late touchdown as Cavalier found his other star senior running mate in Luke Flowers for the score, but Canadian ultimately fell just short, losing to Gunter for the second straight season.

The Wildcats will return next year with a new-look offense with Cavalier, Neumeier, and Flowers set to graduate. Andy Cavalier will return for his second season as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Canadian finishes the season with a record of 14-1.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport
Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting
The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Hereford police investigating overnight shooting
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Lucas Kinsey and KJ Thomas
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Lucas Kinsey and KJ Thomas
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Thomas tells us about his sports journey
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Thomas tells us about his sports journey
SPORTS DRIVE: Lucas Kinsey talks to us about the Lady Buffs playing in the Final 4
SPORTS DRIVE: Lucas Kinsey talks to us about the Lady Buffs playing in the Final 4
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Prock talks to us about instilling confidence in players
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Prock talks to us about instilling confidence in players