A Blast of Winer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A band of light snow will move south across the Panhandle on Saturday morning. Mainly the western half of the region. Minimal impacts are expected with some wet roads with very light accumulations possible and some blowing snow that could briefly reduce visibility. By afternoon the precipitation will end and some clearing will follow. Much colder temperatures are forecast with a brisk north wind making it feel like it is in the 30s and 20s at time. Sun returns for Sunday with highs rebounding into the 50s.

