WT Great Books Series to explore recent translation of ‘The Odyssey’

WT
West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will explore Emily Wilson’s recent translation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” on Tuesday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Great Books Series will explore Emily Wilson’s recent translation of Homer’s “The Odyssey” on Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Roos, head of WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages, will lead the discussion at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 12 via Zoom.

“I hope to highlight the story’s intertextuality — its ‘meta’ levels, where it tells a story that’s about storytelling,” said Roos. “I’ll ask our group what they think Homer has to tell us about storytelling.”

The discussion series is open to those who have or have not read the stories, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the December discussion, email Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

