Westgate Mall to host Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program will be held Saturday at Westgate Mall.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. inside the mall near the northeast mall entrance.

Tuba and euphonium players of all ages throughout the Texas Panhandle, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are invited to participate, according to a press release.

Rehearsals will be at Tascosa High School beginning at 9 a.m.

This concert of holiday music celebrating the unique sound of the tuba will have no admission charge.

The release states the music to be performed was arranged specifically for these low brass instruments by Alec Wilder and Norlan Bewley.

The conductor of this year’s Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas will again be Mr. Jim Hutson. The event coordinator is David Spence of Tascosa High School.

For more information, please call 806-358-2137.

