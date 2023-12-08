Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Westgate Mall to host Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program this Saturday

The annual Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program will be held Saturday at Westgate Mall.
The annual Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program will be held Saturday at Westgate Mall.(Credit: TubaChristmas - Texas Panhandle - Facebook)
By De'Aire Green
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program will be held Saturday at Westgate Mall.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. inside the mall near the northeast mall entrance.

Tuba and euphonium players of all ages throughout the Texas Panhandle, south plains, and eastern New Mexico are invited to participate, according to a press release.

Rehearsals will be at Tascosa High School beginning at 9 a.m.

This concert of holiday music celebrating the unique sound of the tuba will have no admission charge.

The release states the music to be performed was arranged specifically for these low brass instruments by Alec Wilder and Norlan Bewley.

The conductor of this year’s Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas will again be Mr. Jim Hutson. The event coordinator is David Spence of Tascosa High School.

For more information, please call 806-358-2137.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport
Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting
The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Hereford police investigating overnight shooting
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home

Latest News

Amarillo Wind Ensemble presents “Say Hello to Christmas” event Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
Amarillo Wind Ensemble to host Christmas concert this Sunday
Roosevelt County New Mexico
Roosevelt County awarded recreational grant
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Nominations are now open for the City of Clovis 2023 Holiday Yard of the Month contest.
Nominations open for City of Clovis ‘Holiday Yard of the Month’ contest