West Texas A&M Lady Buffs advance to final four with win over Clarion

VIDEO: West Texas A&M Lady Buffs advance to final four with win over Clarion
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs took down the Clarion Golden Eagles in a sweep on Thursday night to advance to the Final Four.

The first set proved to be the closest and toughest of the night for the Lady Buffs. With things tied at 23, Carly Evetts and Torrey Miller stepped up in a big way with back-to-back kills to give the Lady Buffs the first set. Evetts was on fire after being named an All-American earlier this week. The star senior from Canyon had five of the Lady Buffs final six kills in the first set, part of her nine-kill performance which was good for second on the team.

Then, Miller took over with a dominant six-kill second set, part of her team-high 12 kills on the night. Hereford-native Taytum Stow came up big at the tail end of the set, posting three kills in the final five Lady Buffs point to lead the team to a 2-0 advantage.

Trailing 9-6 in the third set, the Lady Buffs went on a 9-1 run to take control on the back of a pair of service aces from Blair Moreland and Emma Patterson, as well as some attack errors from the Golden Eagles. Miller came up with the final kill to seal the victory and advance the Lady Buffs to Final Four for the second year in a row.

The Lady Buffs will face off against Tampa, the #1 ranked team in the country, on Friday with the winner going to the NCAA Division II National Championship.

