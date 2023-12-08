Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Lucas Kinsey and KJ Thomas
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Lucas Kinsey and KJ Thomas on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WT Women’s Basketball:

West Texas A&M University women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock chats with us about team grit, how he instills confidence in his players and more!

Lucas Kinsey, WT Commentator:

WT volleyball play-by-play commentator Lucas Kinsey talks to us about the Lady Buffs winning the Elite 8, playing in the Final 4 and more!

KJ Thomas, Randall Basketball:

Randall’s new all-time leading scorer KJ Thomas sits down with Rylee Robinson to share his sports journey growing up, what his coaches and team members mean to him and more!

