Snowflakes

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few very warm days much colder air is on the way. A cold front will move south across the Panhandle late in the day on Friday. High temperatures will go from the 70s to the 40s by Saturday with a brisk north wind. Late Friday night and Saturday morning a ban of light snow is forecast to move south across mainly the western half of the Panhandle. Some light accumulations, below an inch are possible but impacts are expected to be minimal. Temperatures will rebound in the 50s next week.

