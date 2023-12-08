Who's Hiring?
Roosevelt County awarded recreational grant

Roosevelt County New Mexico
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County has been chosen to receive over $1 million from the 2023 Regional Recreation Centers/Quality of Life Grant.

This grant, totaling at $1,011,300, will be used to further enhance the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds and will require completion by June 30, 2024.

“Staff have worked diligently these past couple of years to apply for this new funding stream and to continue to enhance the recreational facilities locally,” said County Manager Amber Hamilton. “There are three construction projects considered shovel-ready that we’ll work to complete before the short deadline.”

These three projects are:

  1. Increased and covered horse stalls
  2. A covered ADA accessible picnic area at the Pavilion
  3. Renovation of ADA restrooms at the Pavilion

“We’ve applied for these projects through numerous funding sources for so many years, and I was elated to finally receive this grant award to complete a phase of enhancements. We’ve been working on the masterplan and addressing the needed facility improvements, specifically focusing on the ADA accessibility. The engagement and positive feedback from the community helped to bring it all to fruition,” said Special Projects Coordinator Carol Acosta-Flores.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

