Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after finding fentanyl during a search on Sundown Lane.

According to a news release, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the area of West Sundown Lane and South Washington Street.

During the investigation, officials say they found a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and a gun.

Deputies arrested Ty Reece and Shauna Neal for multiple felony charges.

They were booked into the Randall County Jail.

