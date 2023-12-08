Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after finding fentanyl during a search on Sundown Lane.
According to a news release, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the area of West Sundown Lane and South Washington Street.
During the investigation, officials say they found a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
Deputies arrested Ty Reece and Shauna Neal for multiple felony charges.
They were booked into the Randall County Jail.
