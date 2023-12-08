Who's Hiring?
Pleasant to Close Out the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Sunshine looks to dominate the area today with highs topping out in the low to mid 60′s. Winds should generally be at about 10-20 mph (it will likely be windier toward the southwest, and calmer toward the northeast). We’ll see a cold front breeze through the area tonight, which will bring in the chance for a few snow showers early tomorrow morning for the north part of the area. Since it will be a fast moving system, accumulations look to remain under 1″, with most of everybody just seeing some flakes blowing around.

