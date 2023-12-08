Who's Hiring?
Nominations open for City of Clovis ‘Holiday Yard of the Month’ contest

Nominations are now open for the City of Clovis 2023 Holiday Yard of the Month contest.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Nominations are now open for the City of Clovis 2023 Holiday Yard of the Month contest.

Residents are invited to showcase their holiday spirit by nominating themselves or their neighbors, according to a press release. Two homes from each of the four commission districts will be selected as the winners.

The city announced the contest aims to celebrate the creativity and holiday spirit of residents through outdoor decorations.

Residents can submit nominations until 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Public voting for favorite holiday outdoor decorations starts Monday, Dec. 18, and winners will be announced on the city’s Facebook on Friday, Dec. 22.

To submit a nomination, visit the City of Clovis website.

