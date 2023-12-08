Nice Today, Colder Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunshine looks to dominate the area today with highs topping out in the low to mid 60′s. Winds should generally be at about 10-20 mph (it will likely be windier toward the southwest, and calmer toward the northeast). We’ll see a cold front breeze through the area tonight, which will bring in the chance for a few snow showers early tomorrow morning for the north part of the area. Since it will be a fast moving system, accumulations look to remain under 1″, with most of everybody just seeing some flakes blowing around. Things looks pleasant for Sunday through Tuesday, before our next system looks to move in, bringing possibly more rain to the area.

