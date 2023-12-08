Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock 11-year-old headed to Junior World Finals for barrel racing

By Patricia Perry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 11-year-old cowgirl from Lubbock is headed to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas for barrel racing. This will be her second time heading to the finals after only six years of riding.

Berkley Waters qualified to go to the big stage in Las Vegas next week by working hard at every rodeo.

“I went to a lot of rodeos around the country, and I just qualified from points,” Berkley said.

This isn’t her first rodeo, or her first time qualifying for the finals. She went in 2021 at nine years old.

“I did pretty good. I was kind of just there to experience it, nothing crazy,” Berkley said.

That year, she ended up placing 29th out of 79 competitors. Since then, she’s spent a lot of time perfecting her turns with her coach Misty Roberts. Berkley said with that work and her new horse, she thinks she will do even better this year.

“Well, with a faster horse I think I can get about top 15,” Berkley said.

This cowgirl works hard for all her achievements. Her mother, Morgan Waters, said that’s why they’re so supportive of her, because she gives this sport her all.

“She works so hard, and if she didn’t work so hard at it, I wouldn’t put all of my time and effort into it,” Morgan said. “But she works so hard, and it inspires me and keeps me motivated.”

Morgan said Berkley never lets a bad run stop her from getting back in the saddle. Morgan says for everyone else to see how hard she’s worked for this is a dream come true for the whole family.

“It’s just so awesome to see her get to put her talent on display for everyone to see,” Morgan said.

Berkley said her secret is staying focused on the run, but she also gives a lot of the credit to her horse.

“I just really thank my horse for everything that he’s done for me, and I could not have done it without him,” Berkley said.

Berkley will be competing at the Finals in Las Vegas next week. You can find the full schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport
Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting
The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Hereford police investigating overnight shooting
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home

Latest News

The Amarillo Public Library’s reading challenge will begin when students start their winter...
Amarillo Public Library hosting winter reading challenge for kids
Dr. Jeffrey Norman Colvin
Lubbock physician arrested, Texas medical license suspended
Amarillo Wind Ensemble presents “Say Hello to Christmas” event Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
Amarillo Wind Ensemble to host Christmas concert this Sunday
Roosevelt County New Mexico
Roosevelt County awarded recreational grant
Officials with The Randall County Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested two people after...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after deputies find fentanyl during search