Laundry Love partnering with Amarillo laundromats to provide free services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Laundry Love is a program dedicated to providing free laundry services to low income families and individuals.

“This is such a need for so many individuals. Laundry Love is just as much about creating community as well about providing clean clothes,” said Camilla Storlie, director of operations for Laundry Love.

Laundry can be a significant expense every month, which is why Laundry Love has stepped in to make this basic need accessible. The organization’s main goal is to raise awareness and get more individuals and businesses involved.

“Laundry Love national, we seed some money into the start of every Laundry Love. We have a partnership with Earth Breeze and they provide free laundry detergent. They ship it to every Laundry Love, which is incredible,” said Storlie.

The idea of Laundry Love started about 20 years ago and has grown into a nationwide organization with over 250 locations. The Amarillo area currently has two laundromats that participate in this program.

“St. Luke Presbyterian was the first Laundry Love in Amarillo, Texas. We believe that it’s our job to reach out to our neighbors, to help our neighbors. We don’t think it’s our job to tell anybody what they should believe, but we believe that we are called to be of service,” said Stacy Clopton, member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church of Amarillo.

Every third Saturday, volunteers from the church head out to 10th Street Laundry to assist those in need of services.

The other location can be found at South Georgia Laundry with a mission to pay it forward in the community.

“Well our first year of business has been rough. We’ve had a lot of things happen here. We were flooded, we were robbed, we’ve had a lot of things go on and this community stuck with us,” said Christine Andrews, co-owner of South Georgia Laundry.

“It’s just been amazing. We’re big on you know, giving it back,” said JB Andrews, co-owner of South Georgia Laundry.

Laundry Love will be available at South Georgia Laundry this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

