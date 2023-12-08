Hilltop Senior Center serves Amarillo community in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo nonprofit Hilltop Senior Center utilizes donations from the High Plains Food Bank to serve the community.

The Hilltop Senior Center, located on the north side of town, has been in operation since the 80s. The nonprofit continues to serve families by providing hot meals five times a week and delivers groceries to those who need assistance.

“The food bank has exploded in this area. It’s made it possible for a lot of people who don’t have any, just be able to serve food. It’s a good deal they provide a good service for this area,” said Executive Director Warren Cobble.

On top of normal operations, Hilltop has a busy holiday season as they also provide weekly meal boxes to families with children who are on winter break.

At Hilltop, they understand the financial hardship that comes with raising kids, especially during the holidays, and works with the food bank to ensure no family goes hungry.

“With the children being out of school in December, I know how kids are, they have the munchies they’ll eat everything in the house. The food bank helps us out with extra food there,” said Cobble.

