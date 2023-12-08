Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Irons Middle School teacher is behind bars, accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.

Officials with Lubbock ISD released a statement on Thursday stating 30-year-old James Tapley was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department.

Tapley has been charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Officials with the school were first notified Tapley was under investigation on Nov. 27. The Lubbock Police Department had received information that Tapley was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Tapley was soon placed on administrative leave, according to the LISD release. He later submitted his resignation to the school district, which was accepted.

Tapley was arrested Thursday evening, according to the release. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.

Lubbock ISD released the following statement to Iron Middle School families:

To the Irons Middle School community:

We are writing to inform you of a deeply concerning incident involving a member of our faculty. James Tapley, a former teacher at Irons Middle School, was arrested tonight by the Lubbock Police Department on charges related to online solicitation and improper relationship between an educator and student.

First and foremost, our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students. Upon learning of the investigation, Tapley was immediately placed on administrative leave on November 28, pending the outcome of the legal process.

We recognize that news of this nature can be distressing and raise concerns among our students, parents, and staff. Please be assured that the alleged activities do not reflect the values and standards of Irons Middle School or Lubbock ISD. We are committed to maintaining an environment where all students can learn and grow in a safe, respectful, and nurturing environment.

We understand that this news is upsetting, and it may raise questions and concerns. We encourage parents to have open conversations with their children about internet safety and to report any concerns they may have about online interactions. Counseling services are also available to any student or staff member who may need support. Please email the Executive Director of Counseling and College/Career Readiness Charlotte Sessom at charlotte.sessom@LubbockISD.org or contact campus counseling staff for assistance.

There are no words strong enough to express our deep disappointment and extreme outrage at this violation of professional and ethical conduct we expect of our teachers. In times like these, the strength and unity of our community is more important than ever. We remain dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing learning environment for all our students.

