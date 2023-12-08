Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Wind Ensemble to host Christmas concert this Sunday

By De'Aire Green
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Wind Ensemble will host its “Say Hello to Christmas” event Sunday, Dec. 10.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, located at 3001 Wolflin Ave, and will be free to the public.

Donations at the concert will benefit the Teen Christmas Project via Pantex Christmas Project.

There will be a contest for “Most Spirited” Christmas sweater voted by the audience. The winner will conduct a sleigh ride.

For more information, visit their website here.

