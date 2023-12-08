Amarillo SPCA, Pet Supplies Plus partner to host ‘Santa Paws’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA and Pet Supplies Plus join forces this year to support the annual “Santa Paws” fundraiser.

This event is an opportunity for pets, and their parents to take a festive picture with Santa. All proceeds made from picture purchases will be donated to the SPCA.

The organization runs 100% on donations, and events like this ensure they are able to continue helping the community.

“What those donations mean is they help us to keep our shelter open, because we are run by donations, so we’re not a part of any federal organization, or state organization, we’re run by community donations,” said Patti Amador, Amarillo SPCA volunteer.

Those interested in attending can stop by Pet Supplies Plus on 45th and Bell from noon to 4 p.m both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate $10 for a printed picture, or $10 to snap a photo on their cell phone.

