The Amarillo Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reading challenge will begin when students start their winter break.

The Amarillo Public Library encourages young readers, grades K-12th, to read at least 30 minutes a day for 12 days while out of school. Those who choose to participate will receive a free slushie from Sonic.

“We had a great time with it last year so we wanted to offer this opportunity to families again for 2023. It’s important to keep reading when you’re out of school because it keeps your brain active, it means that when you go back to school after the break is over, you’re ready to start,” Stacy Clopton, PR coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

You will need a reading log to participate and can pick one up at any of the branches after the last day of school. Readers will have until January 7th to complete the reading, and January 31st to return the log to claim a free slushie.

