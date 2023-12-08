Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Amarillo Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for kids

Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library(Amarillo Public Library Facebook)
By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reading challenge will begin when students start their winter break.

The Amarillo Public Library encourages young readers, grades K-12th, to read at least 30 minutes a day for 12 days while out of school. Those who choose to participate will receive a free slushie from Sonic.

“We had a great time with it last year so we wanted to offer this opportunity to families again for 2023. It’s important to keep reading when you’re out of school because it keeps your brain active, it means that when you go back to school after the break is over, you’re ready to start,” Stacy Clopton, PR coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

You will need a reading log to participate and can pick one up at any of the branches after the last day of school. Readers will have until January 7th to complete the reading, and January 31st to return the log to claim a free slushie.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport
Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting
The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Hereford police investigating overnight shooting
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home

Latest News

Amarillo Wind Ensemble presents “Say Hello to Christmas” event Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m.
Amarillo Wind Ensemble to host Christmas concert this Sunday
The annual Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program will be held Saturday at Westgate Mall.
Westgate Mall to host Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas program this Saturday
Nominations are now open for the City of Clovis 2023 Holiday Yard of the Month contest.
Nominations open for City of Clovis ‘Holiday Yard of the Month’ contest
Attorney Dean Boyd shares why he donates to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive
VIDEO: Attorney Dean Boyd shares why he donates to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive