Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Thursday night.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the crash involving two cars.

Police say they arrived to find a Toyota sedan with extensive damage to the passenger side.

Officers also found a Nissan sedan with extensive front distributed damage.

Police say the Toyota had been driving south on Spur 228 when the driver lost control, causing the Toyota to go into a side skid and into oncoming traffic.

The Nissan was driving north on Spur 228 and crashed into the side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 18-year-old Joseph Hunter Kiliewer, died on the scene.

The occupants in the Nissan received life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Police say speed is a factor in the crash.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

