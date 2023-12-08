Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Three people accused of being involved in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” in August appeared in court Friday morning.

Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd both made an appearance in Montgomery Municipal Court, and both pleaded to a lower charge of harassment. They were originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Shipman and Todd must complete 100 hours of community service, complete an anger management course, pay for court costs and pay a $100 fine.

Shipman and Todd have been given a suspended sentence of 60 days with a 12-month probationary period.

Shipman will do his sentence in Dallas County, while Todd will serve his in Baldwin County.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court, and his third-degree assault charge was dismissed. He had no objection to the plea agreements of Shipman and Todd.

Reggie Ray, the suspect alleged to be hitting someone with a folding chair, will learn his fate when he makes his appearance in court on Monday, December 11.

Police said the brawl began when boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat’s co-captain said he was attacked after moving the pontoon boat a few feet to make way for the riverboat.

It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
Desiree Maes, facing charges related to Dec. 2 shooting in Clovis (Source: Clovis Police...
Clovis police looking for suspect in December 2 shooting
The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Hereford police investigating overnight shooting
Clovis police say a homeowner shot an intruder as they tried to break into their home earlier...
Clovis police: Homeowner shoots intruder breaking into their home
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery....
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

WT
WT Great Books Series to explore recent translation of ‘The Odyssey’
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Spur 228 near...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash on Spur 228 near Rick Husband International Airport
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run