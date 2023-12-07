Warm and Windy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures today will be near record-setting, with highs building into the mid 70′s for most of the area. These warm temperatures will be accompanied by gusty winds, gusting up to 40 mph at some times. Tomorrow will still be above average, but not by quite as much with highs in the low to mid 60′s. A cold front will come through Friday night which will bring in much chiller temperatures toward the weekend and a chance for some snow showers toward the northwest part of the area. Accumulations won’t be impressive, but one or two cities could see up to an inch. Otherwise, a couple of snowflakes looks like the most likely scenario.

