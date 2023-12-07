Who's Hiring?
Warm Today, Chilly this Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures today will be near record-setting, with highs building into the mid 70′s for most of the area. These warm temperatures will be accompanied by gusty winds, gusting up to 40 mph at some times. Tomorrow will still be above average, but not by quite as much with highs in the low to mid 60′s. A cold front will come through Friday night which will bring in much chiller temperatures toward the weekend and a chance for some snow showers toward the northwest part of the area.

