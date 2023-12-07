Together We Can: Donations benefit food pantries even when disasters occur

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank is assisting food pantries from Perryton to Plainview, even when disasters happen.

Before the tornado in June, the Jireh Outreach in Perryton served several surrounding communities including Spearman and Follett.

The pantry served over 4,000 families before the tornado. During the Perryton tornado, their building was destroyed and a volunteer was killed.

The High Plains Food Bank responded and is still assisting with disaster relief by providing food to Perryton families. Now Jireh serves about 200 families a month.

“The High Plains Food Bank quickly within days started calling saying ‘What can we do?’ So we made a plan with them and have been distributing food monthly through their disaster relief program,” said Jason Vanosdol, Director of Jireh Outreach.

Vanosdol said without the High Plains Food Bank’s help, Jireh would not exist today.

“Being in this little town that was impacted by the tornado, it’s just been really hard right now to make a living,” said Nancy Vela, a client of Jireh Outreach. “It’s just been really hard to progress and progress and progress. We’ve all taken baby steps.”

Vela said she left Jireh eight minutes before the tornado came through, and Perryton still needs all the help it can get.

To donate to the food drive, click here or donate when you check out at any United, Market Street, or Amigos.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.