SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Walthall, Dane Hamrick and Marques Loftis

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Brooke Walthall, Dane Hamrick and Marques Loftis on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brooke Walthall, Randall Girls Basketball:

Randall girls basketball head coach Brooke Walthall talks to us about what this year’s philosophy is, what she thinks her team has learned competing and more!

Dane Hamrick, Borger Football:

Borger football head coach Dane Hamrick chats with us about how his first year went, shifting expectations, talking to his players and more!

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis tells us about what it was like taking over the team, what his top priority as head coach is and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

