SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Walthall, Dane Hamrick and Marques Loftis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Brooke Walthall, Dane Hamrick and Marques Loftis on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Brooke Walthall, Randall Girls Basketball:

Randall girls basketball head coach Brooke Walthall talks to us about what this year’s philosophy is, what she thinks her team has learned competing and more!

Dane Hamrick, Borger Football:

Borger football head coach Dane Hamrick chats with us about how his first year went, shifting expectations, talking to his players and more!

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis tells us about what it was like taking over the team, what his top priority as head coach is and more!

