Ruben on the Road: Hereford Food Pantry assisting families in the community

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Hereford where he learns how the Hereford Food Pantry and the High Plains Food Bank work together in assisting families in the community.

Marilyn Bell, board president of the Hereford Food Pantry, says the food pantry has not only monetary donations, but food donations brought to them as well. They hand them out to low income families or emergencies that come up with families.

“We average at least 35 to 40 families each Monday and Friday, which means pretty close to 280 to 300 families each month,” said Bell. “And that is our goal, is to reach out to those families that need assistance with food.”

Betty Henson, volunteer, says they work with the food bank in Amarillo. When they first started, Hereford started getting food too.

“And so it’s been a long term commitment between the two of us,” said Henson. “And without us, what would people do when they’re hungry and they don’t have money, they don’t have resources and they’re hungry?”

Bell says the mayor reached out to different organizations to help the residents in San Jose. The High Plains Food Bank sent boxes with food in it to hand out to people in addition to the food they gave them.

“So it’s very important to meet those needs of people when they have an emergency situation,” said Bell.

Some people’s houses are still in disarray, Henson says. It takes awhile to dry everything out to where one can get in their building, get new furniture and whatever else is needed.

During all of that, Henson says people still need to eat, and they may be a little short on funds.

“So we’re glad to help people in those cases, because they have a real need too,” said Henson.

