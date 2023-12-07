Who's Hiring?
Registration open for Discovery Center Arctic Explorer Camp

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting winter break day camps starting this month.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting winter break day camps starting this month.(Credit: Discovery Center Collective)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting winter break day camps starting this month.

The Discovery Center’s Arctic Explorer Camp will let campers ages three years old to those entering fifth grade learn a variety of topics, participate in science experiments and bring home holiday-themed activities and crafts.

Event organizers say caregivers can choose to register for just one week or all three.

The day camps will be held on the following dates:

  • Dec. 18-22
  • Dec. 27-29
  • Jan. 2-5

Organizers say spots are limited and registration for the camps is now open.

To register or for more information, visit the Discovery Center’s website.

