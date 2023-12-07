Who's Hiring?
Officials: Weapon found in backpack at Clovis High School

Clovis police are investigating after officials say a weapon was found in a student’s backpack...
Clovis police are investigating after officials say a weapon was found in a student's backpack at Clovis High School Wednesday.(KCBD)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating after officials say a weapon was found in a student’s backpack at Clovis High School Wednesday.

Clovis district officials stated in a social media post the school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes at 3:45 p.m.

The incident was prompted when staff responded to an activated bathroom vape sensor.

The student ran away from campus after learning a search was imminent after the sensor was activated. Officials say staff found the weapon in a backpack that was left behind.

Once it was confirmed the student was no longer on campus, the lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed as regularly scheduled.

Officials say police are investigating and working to find the student. Officers have reported that charges are pending.

