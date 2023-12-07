Who's Hiring?
Less Windy, Snow Chances Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Near record warm temperatures have been experienced today with mid 70s common across the area. Unfortunately, winds have been problematic, gusting over 40mph for some. The wind will diminish fairly quickly this evening, and a calmer outlook is expected tomorrow for most of the area, except locations in the west closer to New Mexico where gusts over 30 mph will be possible. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but still above normal in the low to mid 60s. A strong cold front will surge across the area tomorrow night and we expect some light snow by Saturday morning. Only minimal accumulation is expected and the snow will end by Saturday afternoon. Temps, however, will struggle just to top 40 degrees and a strong north wind will make for a frigid day. Weather will calm for Sunday with highs back in the 50s.

Warm and Windy
