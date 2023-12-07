Who's Hiring?
Hot And Cold

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more very warm day on Thursday before cold air arrives for the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be well into the 70s and some records may fall. Expect gusty west to southwest winds sustained at 15-30 mph and gusting near 40 mph at times. A cold front arrives late Friday and highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s. With the cold air early Saturday some very light snow is possible, no accumulation or impact is expected at this time.

