Hereford police investigating overnight shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Russell Street.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and sustained a serious injury.

He was taken to Hereford Regional Medical Center and later transported to another hospital for additional medical treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120.

