First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street and Canyon Farmers Market are teaming up to host the first annual Merry Main Street this Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at the Cole Community Center, located at 300 16th Street in Canyon.

The Merry Market will host many vendors at the Community Center

According to event organizers, Santa will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can visit with Santa and families will be able to take their own photos free of charge.

Organizers say First United Bank will be giving away free hot chocolate. Canyon Farmers’ Market vendors will also be set up in the Cole Community Center

Visitors are encouraged to visit local stores in Canyon for last-minute holiday shopping and enjoy lunch at one of Canyon’s many restaurants.

This event is free and no registration is required.

