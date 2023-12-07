Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon

First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon
First annual ‘Merry Main Street’ to be held Saturday in Canyon(Canyon Main Street - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street and Canyon Farmers Market are teaming up to host the first annual Merry Main Street this Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be at the Cole Community Center, located at 300 16th Street in Canyon.

The Merry Market will host many vendors at the Community Center

According to event organizers, Santa will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can visit with Santa and families will be able to take their own photos free of charge.

Organizers say First United Bank will be giving away free hot chocolate. Canyon Farmers’ Market vendors will also be set up in the Cole Community Center

Visitors are encouraged to visit local stores in Canyon for last-minute holiday shopping and enjoy lunch at one of Canyon’s many restaurants.

This event is free and no registration is required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside that...
Amarillo police investigating deadly crash at I-40 and Lakeside
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery....
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after they say a homeowner shot a man breaking...
Amarillo police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into home on North Nelson Street
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Curry County, Grady and Melrose awarded over $1 million in grants
Curry County, Grady and Melrose awarded over $1 million in grants
B.O.O.M. Adventures and Amarillo area first responders will present the City View Heroes...
B.O.O.M. Adventures, first responders to present City View Heroes Parade Friday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting winter break day camps starting this month.
Registration open for Discovery Center Arctic Explorer Camp