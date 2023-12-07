Curry County, Grady and Melrose awarded over $1 million in grants

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County, along with the villages of Grady and Melrose, have received over $1 million in Quality of Life grants from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, Local Government Division, according to a press release.

These three projects will improve portions of each community and foster overall wellbeing and quality of life for residents.

“Earlier this year, Curry County received two grants to fund a County Grand Writer to work with our team and we extended that service to our rural communities. We are excited on the partnership and we congratulate the communities of Melrose and Grady on these two grant awards. In addition, the award for the Curry County Fairgrounds Playground enhances and expands the amenities and infrastructure improvements that will be completed in 2024,” said Curry County Manager Lance Pyle.

Curry County will construct an ADA accessible playground and recreational area for youth ages 2-15 at the Fairgrounds.

The Village of Grady will complete a plan for their park, remove existing equipment and install new playground equipment.

The Village of Melrose will complete a plan for three sections of the Baxter Memorial Park, install two new playgrounds with shading and create ADA accessible opportunities.

“We are delighted that Melrose has been selected for a significant grant under the Regional Recreation Centers and Quality of Life Grants...We are committed to using these resources judiciously, kickstarting with the development of a comprehensive master plan that aligns with our community’s aspirations,” said Village of Melrose Mayer Forget. “...This grant is not just an investment in infrastructure; it’s an investment in the heart of our community. We express our sincere appreciation to the state for supporting our endeavor to enhance the recreational landscape in Melrose.”

